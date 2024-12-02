Railways launches AI-based bedroll inspection tech

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has implemented an Artificial Intelligence-based system to inspect and sort linens such as bed sheets and towels provided to passengers in the air-conditioned coaches.
The AI-powered Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistant (LISA) was developed by the Pune division of Indian Railways and was recently inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at the laundry facilities of the Ghorpadi Integrated Coaching Complex (GICC).
The LISA system is an advanced AI-based automation machine designed to ensure 100% quality inspection of bed sheets used in trains.
According to Dileep Kumar, executive director (information and publicity) at the Ministry of Railways, “Utilising state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, LISA meticulously inspects each bed sheet for any defects, stains or damage, ensuring that passengers receive only the highest quality linens during their travel.”
He highlighted that it has come as a transformative move for Indian Railways, automating and enhancing the linen management process. “By integrating this cutting-edge technology, the Railways aims to streamline operations, reduce manual labour, and elevate the standard of passenger amenities,” Kumar added.
He mentioned that it ensures 100% quality inspection and performs thorough checks to detect and segregate substandard linens. “Advanced AI algorithms ensure precise and reliable inspection results. And it can process large volumes of linens quickly, significantly improving operational efficiency. By ensuring high-quality linens, it contributes to a more comfortable and hygienic travel experience,” he explained.
Kumar also stated that the Railways is committed to utilising AI and automation to foster innovation and efficiency. “The pilot installation at GICC in Pune is the first step towards a broader deployment of this system across the Indian Railways network,” he said.
Emphasising that the Railways has significantly improved the cleaning frequency of blankets provided to passengers in AC classes over the years, the Railways official noted that the cleaning interval, which was three months in 2010, was reduced to two months and further shortened to 15 days in 2016.
Railway Tent City at Mahakumbh 2025
Indian Railways will set up a Gram Tent City initiative during the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to begin from January 14 to February 26 next year. The Gram Tent City is strategically located near the bathing ghats and offers premium accommodations at a cost of `6,000 plus taxes per person per night, and including breakfast. The premium tents are designed for comfort, provide medical support and exceptional hospitality, as per a senior official of the Indian Railways.