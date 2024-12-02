Railways launches AI-based bedroll inspection tech

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has implemented an Artificial Intelligence-based system to inspect and sort linens such as bed sheets and towels provided to passengers in the air-conditioned coaches.

The AI-powered Linen Inspection and Sorting Assistant (LISA) was developed by the Pune division of Indian Railways and was recently inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at the laundry facilities of the Ghorpadi Integrated Coaching Complex (GICC).

The LISA system is an advanced AI-based automation machine designed to ensure 100% quality inspection of bed sheets used in trains.

According to Dileep Kumar, executive director (information and publicity) at the Ministry of Railways, “Utilising state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, LISA meticulously inspects each bed sheet for any defects, stains or damage, ensuring that passengers receive only the highest quality linens during their travel.”