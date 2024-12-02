Rio for peaceful solution to Naga political issue

The CM said he had reiterated the urgency in finding a solution and discussed various issues including a recent press statement by NSCN-IM chief political negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah.

Recently, Muivah had threatened that NSCN-IM would return to violent ways if the Centre refused its proposal for third-party intervention to address the Naga political issue.

Stating that resolving the Naga political issue remains a top priority, Rio said the formation of new “UG groups” and their internal divisions posed significant challenges. Earlier, the Centre signed separate agreements with NSCN-IM and a conglomerate of some other extremist groups.