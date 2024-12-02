Rio for peaceful solution to Naga political issue

GUWAHATI: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for early resolution of the protracted “Naga political issue” at the 62nd statehood day on Sunday.
Addressing the crowd at the inaugural function of 10-day-long and 25th edition of Hornbill Festival at Naga heritage village Kisama, he said acting on the decisions taken at a meeting, he met Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21.
The CM said he had reiterated the urgency in finding a solution and discussed various issues including a recent press statement by NSCN-IM chief political negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah.
Recently, Muivah had threatened that NSCN-IM would return to violent ways if the Centre refused its proposal for third-party intervention to address the Naga political issue.
Stating that resolving the Naga political issue remains a top priority, Rio said the formation of new “UG groups” and their internal divisions posed significant challenges. Earlier, the Centre signed separate agreements with NSCN-IM and a conglomerate of some other extremist groups.