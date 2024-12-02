Security tightens at Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Tripura, Assam after breach of premises

GUWAHATI: Security has been tightened at Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Tripura capital Agartala and Guwahati in Assam, following a reported "breach of premises" at the Agartala High Commission on Monday.

The Assistant High Commission in Agartala operates from a rented place.

In response to the situation, two senior Tripura police officials visited the Assistant High Commission in Agartala and assured it of “full-proof” security. Similarly, enhanced security has also been put in place at The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) expressed regret over the “breach of premises”.

“The breach of premises followed a protest by the members of a right-wing organisation outside the Assistant High Commission against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” the MEA said in a statement.

“Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” the statement further stated.

Meanwhile, a day after several thousand members of “Sanatani Aikya Manch” took out a “Bangladesh Chalo” march in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Sunday, a local MLA on Monday asked exporters to suspend their businesses or face consequences.

“Goods were exported to Bangladesh this morning despite my instruction not to do so. If it happens tomorrow, the consequences will not be good,” Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who is a suspended Congress MLA, warned after staging a protest against the atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

“Bangladesh gets most of its essential items from India but people there insult our national flag. India should completely stop the export and import businesses with Bangladesh till the attacks on Hindus stop. The power supply to Bangladesh should also be snapped. If they need anything, they can take it from Pakistan,” Purkayastha said.