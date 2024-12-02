SUV driven by drunk man jumps divider, knocks down scooter killing two persons in Ahmedabad

Two persons died after a speeding Hyundai Creta jumped the divider and crashed into a scooter in the next lane in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

The scooter riders who died in the accident have been identified as Amit Rathore (26) and Vishal Rathore (27).

The SUV driver Gopal Patel has been booked for drunk driving and arrested in connection with the case.

The accident took place on Naroda-Dehgam road.

Road users thrashed the SUV driver and handed him over to the police.

The NDTV quoting Ahmedabad rural police chief Om Prakash Jat said Gopal Patel was drunk at the time of the accident. "Police have arrested the accused. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered," he said.