Tourism ministry partners with hospitality giants for skill development, sustainability push

NEW DELHI: To make human resources in the tourism industry future-ready, the Ministry of Tourism has agreed with the country's top global hospitality chains, which will be training and mentoring the students in government-run hotel management institutions.

The minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the top Indian hospitality brands had agreed to design the curriculum of state-run institutions and give training as per their requirement.

“We had a discussion with stakeholders keeping in mind the future requirement of human resources in the tourism industry. The meeting was held in view of potential in the sector. Our observation is that the way the industry is expanding; the requirement of trained professionals will also increase. However, the institutions are not getting students in accordance with their capacity. And the industry doesn’t have the manpower. We had formed a committee to assess the gap; states were engaged and industry people were also roped in,” said the minister.

According to the findings of the committee report, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the hospitality groups to impart training to the students in 21 government institutions. The ministry said that meetings with the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the last four months including travel and hotel operators had benefited immensely and all of us are very motivated.