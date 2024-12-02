Two cops cling on to SUV as couple speeds away; constable injured in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A couple sped off in their SUV during a combing drive with a constable perched precariously on the vehicle's bonnet and another policeman clinging on to its window in Ahmedabad, an official said.

The constable who was on the bonnet suffered injuries as he got dragged for some distance before falling due to the SUV's speed and narrowly escaped being run over by a dumper, the official said on Sunday.

The other policeman was also thrown off as the vehicle speeded up late Saturday night, he said.

Instead of stopping, the SUV driver continued to move the vehicle allegedly with an intention to run over the policemen when they tried to stop the vehicle, the official said.

Police later arrested the man and his wife after tracing them based on their SUV's registration number noted by cops, he said.