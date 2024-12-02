Will back BJP choice for CM, meet today on government formation, says Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he will support the BJP’s decision on the new CM, ruling out differences among MahaYuti allies over the government formation.

Addressing the media in his village Daregaon in Satara district, Shinde said MahaYuti leaders will discuss and decide on CM’s name at a meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

According to BJP sources, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is the front-runner for the top post. However, the party is yet to announce its newly elected MLAs’ meeting where the BJP legislative party leader will be elected. The elected leader of the BJP will take oath as CM of MahaYuti on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.