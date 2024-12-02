Will back BJP choice for CM, meet today on government formation, says Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he will support the BJP’s decision on the new CM, ruling out differences among MahaYuti allies over the government formation.
Addressing the media in his village Daregaon in Satara district, Shinde said MahaYuti leaders will discuss and decide on CM’s name at a meeting in Mumbai on Monday.
According to BJP sources, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is the front-runner for the top post. However, the party is yet to announce its newly elected MLAs’ meeting where the BJP legislative party leader will be elected. The elected leader of the BJP will take oath as CM of MahaYuti on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Asked whether he had asked for the deputy CM post for his son Shrikant Shinde as well as home, urban development ministries and assembly speaker post, Shinde refused to give a clear answer. He said MahaYuti allies -- BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena -- will sit together and decide portfolio allocations through consensus. “I have already said the decision on CM’s post taken by PM Modi and union minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing,” Shinde said.
After returning to Mumbai on Sunday, he said, “I had gone to my village to recuperate from illness. I was down with fever so decided to take a break. I am now in good health.”
Shinde added, “We will provide a government that people want. Our responsibility has now grown because of the massive mandate people gave as reciprocation of our work.”