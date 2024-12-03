Another washout of Parliament session

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the fifth day in a row on Monday amid Opposition demand for discussion on the US indictment of Gautam Adani, violence in Sambhal, Manipur and other issues.

Though Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the morning to discuss the Opposition demand for a two-day discussion on the Constitution, no consensus was reached.

Following this, the Opposition continued with their protests as soon as the LS met at 11am. Though the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment, opposition members rushed into the Well, raising slogans and demanding a discussion on their demands.