Biden administration approves sale of USD 1.17 billion worth helicopter equipment to India

WASHINGTON: The Biden Administration on Monday notified the Congress of its decision to approve the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones at an estimated cost of USD1.17 billion.

The proposed sale will improve India's capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to the Congress.

The Biden administration's approval of sale of major defence equipment to India comes weeks ahead of the completion of its four-year term.

President-elect Donald Trump would be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, 2025.