BJP walks extra mile to resolve deadlock over Maharashtra portfolios as Fadnavis meets Shinde

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday met caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde at the CM’s official residence to resolve the deadlock over the allocations of portfolios ahead of the swearing-in of the Mahayuti government on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as CM of Maharashtra once he is chosen as BJP legislative party leader on December 4. He is likely to retain the home ministry while the finance ministry is set to go to Ajit Pawar and urban development to Shinde's Shiv Sena. The posts of revenue minister, speaker and chairman of legislative council are likely to go to the BJP, deputy speaker to the NCP and deputy chairman of the legislative council to the Shiv Sena.

Out of 43 cabinet and minister for state portfolios, the BJP is set to get 21-22, the Shiv Sena 10-12 and the NCP 9-11.

Shinde, who had been unwell, called a meeting of state chief secretary, BMC commissioner and other stakeholders on Tuesday to review the preparations for Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary at the Ambedkar memorial at Dadar. Earlier in the day, senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan met Shinde at his Varsha bungalow before Fadnavis also headed there to meet the caretaker chief minister.

The top leadership of the BJP asked Fadnavis to resolve the portfolio allocation issue with Shinde before the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government. A day before the swearing-in, the BJP has called a meeting of its newly elected MLAs to choose its legislative party leader who is likely to be sworn in as CM of Maharashtra.