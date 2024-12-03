Chhattisgarh cabinet nod to direct polls of mayors and civic body

RAIPUR: Ahead of the municipal body elections, the Chhattisgarh cabinet chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday decided to amend the existing rules that govern urban body polls, approving direct elections of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipal bodies by the people. The existing system to elect mayors and chairpersons of municipal bodies was indirect.

The draft of Ordinance 2024 was approved in the cabinet meeting on amendment in different Sections of Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act 1956 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and Chhattisgarh Municipality Act 1961 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 (provisions related to direct elections and reservations). The municipal body polls are due in January next year.