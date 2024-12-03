Defence Acquisition Council approves ₹21,772 crore capital projects to improve defence preparedness

NEW DELHI: In a significant move to enhance defence preparedness, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved five major capital acquisition projects worth over ₹21,772 crore.

The Ministry of Defence announced the decision on Tuesday, highlighting the procurement's importance for the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, and the Coast Guard.

The acquisitions for the Indian Navy include the procurement of 31 New Water Jet Fast Attack Crafts (NWJFACs) and 120 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC-1). These vessels are designed for low-intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrols, and search-and-rescue missions close to the coastline. The Ministry noted that the NWJFACs would also play a vital role in anti-piracy operations, particularly around India's island territories. Meanwhile, the FIC-1 vessels will perform multiple roles, including escorting high-value assets such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, and submarines for coastal defence.

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved the procurement of an advanced Electronic Warfare Suite (EWS) for the Sukhoi (Su)-30 MKI fighter jets. This suite comprises external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receivers, and associated equipment. The system is expected to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Su-30 MKI, protecting the aircraft from enemy radars and weapon systems during missions targeting adversaries protected by air defence systems. Additionally, the DAC cleared the overhaul of Sukhoi fighter engines, a move aimed at extending the service life of these critical assets.

The Indian Coast Guard will also see a boost in its capabilities with the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mark-III (MR). These helicopters will strengthen coastal security and surveillance efforts in coastal areas.

The Defence Acquisition Council serves as the highest decision-making body on defence policy and capital procurement, with its approval of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) marking the first step in the acquisition process. This meeting underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering national security and operational readiness across all branches of the armed forces.