Eknath Shinde discharged from Thane hospital after 'routine checkup'

On being asked about his health condition, Shinde later clarified "Badhiya hai (all good)."
Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde leaves after his check-up at Jupiter Hospital, in Thane.
Photo | PTI
Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement, has been discharged.

The Shiv Sena chief reached his official residence, Varsha, after being discharged from the hospital, sources said.

On being asked about his health condition, Shinde later clarified "Badhiya hai (all good)."

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said it was a routine check-up. "He has had throat infection, weakness and fever. He would be undergoing a blood test," Samant added.

Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde

