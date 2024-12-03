Explosion at Gujarat industrial unit kills four workers

AHMEDABAD: A massive explosion rocked the Detox India Pvt. Ltd. in Ankleshwar, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon claiming the lives of four workers and injuring four others.

The industrial accident, which occurred at the Ankleshwar Industrial Estate, has once again highlighted safety concerns in the region.

Locals reported that the blast, caused by the rupture of a steam pressure pipe in the company’s M.E. plant, sent shockwaves through the area.

Detox India Pvt. Ltd. specializes in industrial waste disposal.

Locals report that workers were installing railings on the feed tank at the company’s plant when a sudden explosion occurred during welding.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, firefighters and a team from the Safety and Health Department rushed to the scene. A police convoy has also arrived to assist with the situation.

Bharuch BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has expressed grief over the incident. He accused Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials of being responsible for the accident.

He instructed the collector to take legal action against the company, which has previously come under scrutiny for negligence.