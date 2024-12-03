IMD predicts warmer winter and less number of cold wave days this season

“During the upcoming winter season (December 2024 to February 2025), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD director general, told reporters.

According to the forecast, the normal number cold wave days for the whole season will less by two to four days. The occurrence of cold waves over the northwest, central, east, and northeast parts of the country is likely to be below normal.

Moreover, emergence of La Nina phenomenon (cooling of east Pacific Ocean) was not as per expected.

The IMD predicted a lesser chance of emergence of La Niña during this winter, leading to subdued rainfall. Experts from a private weather agency said the warmer winter is due to non-emergence of La Nina.