INDIA bloc MPs hold protest over Adani bribery row on Parliament premises

NEW DELHI: MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises on Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties among others raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Misa Bharti and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament's Makar Dwar.