‘Made-in-India paracetamol to hit market next year’

Country’s premier industrial research organisation, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has been transforming the industrial-innovation landscape by reducing its reliance on like China. CSIR’s first woman Director General Dr N Kalaiselvi tells Jitendra Choubey about the research body’s endeavours to scale up India’s industrial innovation. Execrpts:
What are the key CSIR innovations in recent years? How many have been commercialised?
We have made many innovations in three-four years. We have developed indigenous hydrogen cylinder type-IV of paracetamol. Other innovations include hydrogen fuel cell technology, aerospace technology like Hansa-3 two-seater light trainer aircraft, seaweed farming technology, and management of steel sludge in road construction.
So we were not manufacturing our own paracetamol?
Yes. So far we have been importing ingredients of paracetamol from different countries. India will soon make its own paracetamol by next year as CSIR has innovated a new technology which is effective and cheaper. Karnataka-based company Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd will use CSIR technology to manufacture cheaper and more effective paracetamol and other tablets to make India self-reliant in pharmacy.
What exactly happened in the past three years with CSIR making so many breakthroughs in industrial innovation?
Our approach has changed from knocking on the door of the industry to the industries knocking on the door of CSIR for their need and innovation. Over the past few years, CSIR has identified eight thematic areas and helped industries transform their production systems and solidify their position in the global supply chain. CSIR’s teams regularly meet and assist industries in understanding their requirements, product patterns, culture, style and mechanism.
Give examples of a recent CSIR innovation which is commercialised and globally accepted.
CSIR has developed an indigenous process to manufacture hydrazine hydrate (HH), a chemical that India is largely importing from European countries for use as a reducing agent in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, mining, and leisure industries. For the first time, India produced its own HH, cutting imports by 60%. Another innovation is managing steel slugs in making roads.
Disposing of steel slugs is a major concern for industries as they are environmentally hazardous. Five highways, including Surat-Vadodra-Mumbai-Goa highway, were built with CSIR technology. This technology is globally accepted. The US maritime industry has shown interest in constructing roads with our technology apart from five other countries, including China.
What is unique about the Guwahati declaration of CSIR?
In its Guwahati declaration, CSIR said all science and technology institutions in the country will exemplify transforming India into a science and technology-driven global manufacturing hub by 2047. It also said institutions will align their activities to transform and expand the Indian manufacturing landscape, thereby enhancing India’s position in the global supply chain.