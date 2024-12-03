‘Made-in-India paracetamol to hit market next year’

So we were not manufacturing our own paracetamol?

Yes. So far we have been importing ingredients of paracetamol from different countries. India will soon make its own paracetamol by next year as CSIR has innovated a new technology which is effective and cheaper. Karnataka-based company Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd will use CSIR technology to manufacture cheaper and more effective paracetamol and other tablets to make India self-reliant in pharmacy.

What exactly happened in the past three years with CSIR making so many breakthroughs in industrial innovation?

Our approach has changed from knocking on the door of the industry to the industries knocking on the door of CSIR for their need and innovation. Over the past few years, CSIR has identified eight thematic areas and helped industries transform their production systems and solidify their position in the global supply chain. CSIR’s teams regularly meet and assist industries in understanding their requirements, product patterns, culture, style and mechanism.