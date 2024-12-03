Media toolkit to guide journalists on respectful language, best practices and thoughtful disability reporting

NEW DELHI: The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in collaboration with O.P. Jindal Global University and EXL, launched a media toolkit titled 'A Guide to Reporting Disability' on Tuesday. This initiative aims to provide journalists with comprehensive guidelines on respectful language, best practices, and strategies to engage with disability issues thoughtfully, ensuring accurate and sensitive representation in media.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, emphasized the importance of the toolkit in reshaping narratives around disability. “This toolkit has been developed to equip journalists with the tools to report on disability with accuracy and respect. It promotes the use of empowering language that highlights rights and capabilities, not just challenges, and serves as a resource for understanding the socio-political and legal framework governing disability rights in India, such as the RPWD Act 2016 and the UNCRPD,” he remarked. Ali expressed hope that the initiative would contribute to building a media landscape where persons with disabilities are portrayed as individuals with equal rights, aspirations, and contributions, rather than as victims or heroes.

The launch was followed by a panel discussion titled "The Role of Media in Shaping the Discourse on Disability," moderated by Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication at O.P. Jindal Global University. Panellists included Arman Ali; Dr. Navneet Anand, Founder Director of GreyMatters Communications; Bharat Sharma, Senior Assistant Vice President – Transformation and Solutioning at EXL; and Muskan Jain, Assistant Vice President – Global Corporate Social Responsibility Lead at EXL.

Dr. Navneet Anand highlighted the systemic barriers in Indian media that hinder disability-inclusive reporting. He noted the lack of awareness and training among journalists, which often leads to sensationalism or stereotyping of persons with disabilities (PwDs) as either "victims" or "heroes." He stressed the need to adopt best practices for more accurate and respectful coverage. Bharat Sharma discussed the influential role of the corporate sector in promoting inclusive narratives through partnerships and sponsorships, while Muskan Jain advocated for establishing disability as a dedicated media beat, with the Media Toolkit serving as a blueprint for this transformation.

This year’s theme, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," resonated deeply with attendees, including a gathering of persons with disabilities at India Gate. The toolkit is designed to equip journalists with resources to portray individuals with disabilities more accurately, diversely, and positively in the media.

In the evening, the Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated in purple to symbolize disability awareness, inclusion, and the contributions of persons with disabilities to society. Reflecting on the theme of World Disability Day 2024, Arman Ali stated, “Leadership by persons with disabilities is not just a matter of representation; it is the foundation of true inclusion. When people with lived experiences of disability lead, policies, practices, and societal norms are shaped with authenticity and empathy.”

He added that the theme reminds society that an inclusive and sustainable future can only be achieved when persons with disabilities are at the forefront, leading the way and breaking barriers.