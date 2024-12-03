Rahul approves Congress names for Jharkhand cabinet

RANCHI: List of ministers from Congress quota has almost been finalised after the meeting of Jharkhand Congress in-charge Kamlesh Mahto, state party leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. According to sources, Gandhi has given his nod to the list of ministerial candidates following the meeting with the top Jharkhand Congress leaders.

In the afternoon, Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence in Ranchi to get his consent on the names of the ministers to be made from the Congress quota.

“As of now, a consensus has been reached on the old formula of one minister for every four ministers instead of demands made by JMM on one minister for every five MLAs,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.

There was a deadlock among the alliance partners, whether the formula for the distribution of ministerial posts should be one minister for every four MLAs or one minister for every five MLAs.