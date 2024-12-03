Srinagar Diary | Ex-minister challenges BJP candidate’s win

Former minister and J&K National Panthers Party (India) candidate Harsh Dev Singh has moved J&K High Court to challenge the election result from Chenani Assembly seat in J&K. Harsh lost the election from Chenani Assembly seat in Udhampur to BJP’s Balwant Mankotia. Mankotia won by a margin of 15,611 votes. He secured 47,990 votes while Harsh got 32,379. In his plea seeking to declare election result from Chenani seat as null and void, Harsh has alleged that election had been vitiated due to corrupt practices, bribery, undue influence and use of religion for votes.

Panchayat polls likely to take place in early 2025

The much-awaited Panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be held early next year. J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary stated that the government wants Panchayati Raj to be implemented in J&K. He said the voter list is being framed and there is also some reservation issue besides panchayat delimitation is also taking place at some places. “When this entire process is completed, the panchayat elections will take place”. Sources said J&K State Election Commission is revising the electoral rolls for the Panchayats. The final electoral rolls of panchayats will be published on January 6, 2025.

Housing society for voluntary return

In a major initiative, a Pandit group, JK Peace Forum has registered a housing society in Srinagar to secure land from J&K government at nominal rates for voluntary return of the migrant community to the Valley. The housing society named “The Displaced Kashmiri Resident’s Housing Society Ltd Srinagar,” has been registered with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K Peace Forum president and Secretary of the housing society Satish Mahaldar said they are seeking at least 100 kanals of land for 500 families, who are willing to return to Kashmir. “We will be seeking subsidies from the government including on the land and construction of houses,” he said.

