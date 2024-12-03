Nation

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar; operation continues

Officials said the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachhigam, which turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on a search party.
Security personnel check a vehicle on a road amid a joint operation by Indian Army & J&K Police in the Harwan area in Srinagar on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Security personnel check a vehicle on a road amid a joint operation by Indian Army & J&K Police in the Harwan area in Srinagar on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Photo | PTI
SRINAGAR/JAMMU: A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dachhigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to the Army.

Officials in Srinagar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachhigam which turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on a search party.

The security personnel retaliated and a terrorist was neutralised in the exchange of fire, the Army said.

In a post on X, the Army's Northern Command said, "Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command, compliments Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their excellent synergy, swift action, and precise execution in Operation Dachhigam, neutralizing one terrorist."

Police officials in Srinagar said the exchange of fire was going on.

Dachhigam, a national park on the outskirts of Srinagar, covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.

