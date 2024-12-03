Terrorists will not be able to take advantage of legal complexities of new criminal laws: PM Modi
CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh has become the first Union Territory in the country where the three new criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have been 100 per cent implemented.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws which came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
Addressing a gathering at the Punjab Engineering College here today Prime Minister Modi in his thirty-five-minute speech noted that terrorists or terrorist organizations would not be able to take advantage of the complexities of the law under the new laws.
Highlighting that the new Nyay Sanhitas will increase the productivity of every department and speed up the country's progress, Modi emphasized that it will help in curbing corruption which surged due to legal hurdles.
He added that most foreign investors did not want to invest in India earlier because of the fear of long and delayed justice. He further added that when this fear ends, investments would increase, thereby strengthening the country's economy.
The new criminal laws strengthen the spirit of the people, by the people, for the people, which forms the foundation of democracy, he added.
Noting that the law of the country was for the citizens, he said, therefore, legal processes should also be for the convenience of the public. Highlighting the lacunae in the Indian Penal Code and the fear of the law for the honest people as against the criminals, Modi said the new Nyay Sanhitas had freed the people from such troubles. He added that the government had abolished more than 1500 old laws of British rule.
Modi urged that there was a need to broaden our perspective so that the law becomes a medium of citizen empowerment in our country. He added that there were many laws that lacked discussions and deliberations.
Citing the example of abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq, Shri Modi said there were a lot of discussions on it. He added that these days, the law related to the Waqf Board was also being debated. He stressed that there was a necessity to give the same importance to those laws which were made to increase the dignity and self-respect of the citizens.
Modi urged every department, every agency, every officer and every policeman to know the new provisions of the Nyay Sanhita and understand their spirit. He urged the state governments to work actively to ensure that the Nyay Sanhita are implemented effectively so that their impact is visible on the ground. He also urged the citizens to be as aware of these new rights as possible. "The strength of any country is its citizens, and the law of the country is the strength of the citizens,’’ he exclaimed.
He cited the examples of Chandigarh where a vehicle theft case was completed in just 2 months and 11 days and the accused in case of spreading unrest in an area was also sentenced by the court after a complete hearing in just 20 days.
He further cited examples of speedy justice in Delhi and Bihar and added that these speedy verdicts showed the power and impact of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Modi noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked for suggestions in January 2020. He added that there were suggestions from many Chief Justices of the Supreme Court along with support from the Chief Justices of many High Courts of the country.
He said that many stakeholders including the Supreme Court, 16 High Courts, Judicial Academies, Law Institutions, Civil Society Organizations and many intellectuals were involved in debates and discussions and used their vast experience over the years to give their suggestions and ideas for the new Sanhitas.
He said the new criminal laws represent a concrete step towards realizing the ideals enshrined in the constitution for the benefit of all citizens. He said these laws signify the end of colonial-era laws which were the medium of atrocities and exploitation committed by the British when they ruled over India.
"New criminal laws are becoming protectors of the rights of citizens. It is these new criminal laws which forms a concrete step towards fulfilling the ideals that our constitution has imagined for the citizens of our country, ’’ he said.
Modi thanked the Supreme Court, judges and High Courts, especially of Punjab and Haryana and the bar association who have taken the ownership of Nyay Sanhita. He said that the behavioural aspects of all the laws were analyzed and the challenges faced by our judicial system were studied and thought upon before introducing the criminal laws.
He further said that the 1857 revolution shook the roots of the British rule and in 1860, IPC was introduced and later, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC framework came into being. "The purpose of those laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved,’’ he said.
“At a time when the country is moving forward with the resolve of a united India, and as we celebrate 75 years of the constitution, the implementation of Indian justice inspired by the spirit of the constitution marks a significant beginning," he said as he congratulated everyone associated with the Chandigarh Administration.
He also extended his heartfelt wishes to all citizens on the implementation of the ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’ and ‘Nagarik Sanhita'.
Urging the gathering to see the live demo there and stressing that the live demo shown at Chandigarh today should be promoted and broadcast by the police of every state, he said it's imperative for the citizens of the country to know its details.
The laws involved provisions that mentioned that the victim should be given information regarding the progress of the case within 90 days of the complaint and the information should reach them directly through digital services like SMS.
He also added that a system had been created to take action against the person who obstructs the work of the police and a separate chapter was introduced to ensure the safety of women including their rights and safety at the workplace, home and society.