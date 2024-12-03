Terrorists will not be able to take advantage of legal complexities of new criminal laws: PM Modi

The new criminal laws strengthen the spirit of the people, by the people, for the people, which forms the foundation of democracy, he added.

Noting that the law of the country was for the citizens, he said, therefore, legal processes should also be for the convenience of the public. Highlighting the lacunae in the Indian Penal Code and the fear of the law for the honest people as against the criminals, Modi said the new Nyay Sanhitas had freed the people from such troubles. He added that the government had abolished more than 1500 old laws of British rule.

Modi urged that there was a need to broaden our perspective so that the law becomes a medium of citizen empowerment in our country. He added that there were many laws that lacked discussions and deliberations.

Citing the example of abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq, Shri Modi said there were a lot of discussions on it. He added that these days, the law related to the Waqf Board was also being debated. He stressed that there was a necessity to give the same importance to those laws which were made to increase the dignity and self-respect of the citizens.

Modi urged every department, every agency, every officer and every policeman to know the new provisions of the Nyay Sanhita and understand their spirit. He urged the state governments to work actively to ensure that the Nyay Sanhita are implemented effectively so that their impact is visible on the ground. He also urged the citizens to be as aware of these new rights as possible. "The strength of any country is its citizens, and the law of the country is the strength of the citizens,’’ he exclaimed.