Tripura hotels, restaurants refuse to serve Bangladeshi guests

GUWAHATI: Hotels and restaurants in Tripura have barred entry of Bangladeshi nationals in protest against the atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The All Tripura Hotels and Restaurants Owners’ Association said it temporarily decided against providing any services to Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura, during a meeting on Monday.

“Ours is a secular country and we respect all religions. But in the recent times in Bangladesh, some extremist elements dishonoured the Indian national flag and tortured minorities. These incidents happened also in the past but they were not like what is happening now,” the association said in a statement.

“The prevailing situation (in Bangladesh) is concerning. We treat Bangladeshi citizens, who visit our state for various reasons, as guests. But the behaviour of some Bangladeshi nationals towards minorities in Bangladesh is despicable,” the statement added.

Earlier, ILS Hospital, a multi-speciality private hospital in Agartala, had announced that it would not treat Bangladeshi patients. The decision followed protests against the atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

“We respect and support the sentiments of protesters. Taking into consideration the incidents in Bangladesh, we have decided to suspend our services for Bangladeshi patients,” ILS Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer had stated.

Last week, a Kolkata hospital announced that it would discontinue medical treatment for Bangladeshi patients.

An anti-Bangladesh sentiment is also brewing in Assam. The Congress on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Protests were also staged by the members of Lok Jagran Manch in the state’s Nalbari, Chirang and Jorhat districts.

Last Sunday, several thousand members of “Sanatani Aikya Manch” took out a “Bangladesh Chalo” march in Assam’s Sribhumi district. However, the protestors were stopped by the police before they could reach the India-Bangladesh border.