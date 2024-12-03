Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department receives bomb threat to blow up Taj Mahal, turns out to be hoax

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department on Tuesday received a bomb threat via email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. However the threat turned out to be hoax, the police confirmed.

Assisant Commissioner of Police Sayed Areeb Ahmad said bomb disposal squad and dog squad were pressed into service and nothing suspicious was found.

Ahmad told ANI, "An email was received by Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check."