A decade of service and empowerment for the Divyangjan

Dear sisters and brothers,
Today, the 3rd of December, is a very important day. Today, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This is a day to salute the courage, determination and achievements of persons with disabilities.
For India, this day is sacred. Respect for Divyangjan is deeply embedded in our cultural ethos. Our scriptures and ancient texts teach us to respect everyone and their innate potential. A verse from the Ramayana states:
It means that for those with determination and zeal, nothing in the world is impossible. Today, our Divyangjan exemplify this spirit, becoming a source of strength and pride for the nation.
This year, the occasion is even more special as we celebrate 75 years of the Constitution. Our Constitution inspires us to work for equality and to reach the person at the last mile.
Inspired by the values enshrined in our Constitution, we have laid a strong foundation for the progress of Divyangjan over the past 10 years. In this period, numerous policies have been formulated, and several significant decisions have been taken for their welfare.
These decisions illustrate that our government is guided by the values of inclusion, sensitivity and commitment to all-round development. In this spirit, today serves as an occasion to reaffirm our dedication to the well-being of our Divyang brothers and sisters.
Since my early days in public life, I have always strived to make the lives of Divyangjan easier. After becoming Prime Minister, I have worked to transform this spirit of service into a national mission. One of our first actions in 2014 was to replace the term “Viklang” with “Divyang”. This was not merely a change in terminology; it ensured their dignity and recognised their contributions.
This decision sent a clear message that the government envisions an inclusive environment where physical challenges do not become barriers, and every individual is given the respect and opportunities they deserve to contribute to nation-building according to their talents. On various occasions, my Divyang brothers and sisters have blessed me for this decision. Their blessings have become my greatest strength in working towards their welfare.
Every year, numerous programs are organised across the country to mark Divyang Diwas. I still vividly remember that nine years ago, on this very day, we launched the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan. Over the years, the way this initiative has empowered Divyangjan fills me with immense satisfaction. Powered by the resolve of 140 crore Indians, this initiative has paved the way for a more inclusive India.
The policies of previous governments often left Divyangjan lagging in accessing opportunities for government jobs and higher education. We changed that scenario. Reservation policies were reformed and over the past 10 years, the expenditure on the welfare of Divyangjan has been tripled, reflecting our deep commitment to addressing their needs and unlocking new opportunities.
These decisions have opened new pathways of opportunity for Divyangjan. Today, our Divyang companions are proudly contributing as dedicated partners in nation-building.
I have personally witnessed the immense potential of young Divyangjan in India. The honour our athletes have brought to the nation in the Paralympics reflects this incredible energy. To channel this energy into driving the nation’s progress, we have connected our Divyang friends with skill development programmes, aiding their potential to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth.
These training programmes are not merely government initiatives. They have boosted the confidence of our Divyangjan and empowered them with the spirit of self-reliance to seek employment and build their lives with dignity.
The core principle of our government is to ensure that the lives of my Divyang brothers and sisters are easier, more convenient, and dignified. It was with this spirit that we implemented the Persons with Disabilities Act. This historic legislation expanded the definition of disability from 7 to 21 categories. For the first time, acid attack survivors were also included under its ambit. Today, this law is serving as a powerful tool for empowering Divyangjan to lead more self-reliant and empowered lives.
These laws have also transformed societal perceptions of Divyangjan. Today, our Divyang brothers and sisters are fully contributing to the development of a prosperous India.
Indian philosophy teaches us that every individual in society possesses unique talents; we only need to bring them to light. I have always believed in the remarkable abilities of my Divyang friends, and I say with immense pride that over the past decade, my faith in them has only deepened. It fills me with great joy to see how their achievements are reshaping our society’s aspirations and giving it a new direction.
When our athletes, adorned with Paralympic medals, visit my home, my heart swells with pride. Every time I share the inspiring stories of my Divyang brothers and sisters during Mann Ki Baat, I am overwhelmed with joy. Whether it is education, sports, or startups, they are breaking barriers, reaching new heights, and actively contributing to the nation’s development.
I firmly believe that when we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047, our Divyangjan will stand as a source of inspiration for the entire world. Let us resolve today to work toward this goal.
Together, let us create a society where no dream is too big and no goal is out of reach. Only then can we truly build an inclusive and developed India. I see a crucial role for my Divyang brothers and sisters in achieving this vision.
Once again, I extend my best wishes to all Divyangjan on this special day.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Of India