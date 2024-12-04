A decade of service and empowerment for the Divyangjan

It means that for those with determination and zeal, nothing in the world is impossible. Today, our Divyangjan exemplify this spirit, becoming a source of strength and pride for the nation.

This year, the occasion is even more special as we celebrate 75 years of the Constitution. Our Constitution inspires us to work for equality and to reach the person at the last mile.

Inspired by the values enshrined in our Constitution, we have laid a strong foundation for the progress of Divyangjan over the past 10 years. In this period, numerous policies have been formulated, and several significant decisions have been taken for their welfare.

These decisions illustrate that our government is guided by the values of inclusion, sensitivity and commitment to all-round development. In this spirit, today serves as an occasion to reaffirm our dedication to the well-being of our Divyang brothers and sisters.