Adolescents spend eight to ten hours every day watching TV, using electronic devices globally: Study

NEW DELHI: The International Physical Activity and the Environment Network (IPEN) Adolescent study reveals that adolescents globally are spending an average of eight to ten hours per day engaging in sedentary activities.

The findings shed light on how environmental and lifestyle factors influence sedentary behaviour (SB) among adolescents aged 11–19 years across diverse cultural contexts.

The sedentary activities included watching television, using electronic devices, playing video games, and riding in motorized vehicles, according to the multi-country study. India was a major contributor to the study.

The study published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity analysed data from 6,302 adolescents and their parents. India was a major contributor to the study.

Social media use emerged as the most significant correlate of total sedentary time for both sexes, the study found.

It also found that recreational screen time averaged 3.8 hours per day, while transport-related sitting time was approximately 40 minutes per day.

Dr. R. M. Anjana, President of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and first author of the study said, “This study is an important step in understanding the global patterns of sedentary behaviour among adolescents. Identifying social media use as a significant factor influencing sedentary time highlights the need for interventions aimed at promoting balanced screen use and encouraging active lifestyles in young people.”