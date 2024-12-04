Assam bans complete consumption of beef in public places, hotels

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday announced a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in public places, including hotels, restaurants and community gatherings.

The decision was made at a state cabinet meeting that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired.

“To further strengthen the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the Assam cabinet today approved banning public consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, community gatherings etc,” Sarma posted on X.

He said state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and party MP Rakibul Hussain had in recent times expressed discomfort over beef and the cabinet analysed their statements.

“The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 is strong but it had no provision whether or not beef can be consumed in community festivals, hotels and restaurants. The cabinet today took a decision that in no hotel, restaurant and public places beef can be served and consumed. We will incorporate this provision in the Act,” Sarma said.

“The Act has a provision that bans the consumption of beef within a 5 km radius of any temple. We have now extended it to the entire state,” he added.

He was hopeful that the government would get the support of the Congress on this.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 had replaced the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. The new law sought to regulate the sale of beef and the transportation of cattle. It had prohibited the trade and consumption of beef in areas that have a large population of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and other non-beef-eating communities or within a radius of 5 km of any temple or other such institutions.

“…No person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported any cattle without valid permit from any place of other state through Assam to any place outside the state of Assam, any place within the state of Assam to any place outside the state of Assam where slaughter of cattle is not regulated by law,” the existing law says.

It also says, “No person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported any cattle from any place of other state to any place within the state, slaughter whereof is punishable under this Act. No person shall transport or offer for transport or cause to be transported any cattle from any place within the state to any other place within the state, slaughter whereof is punishable under this Act.”

It adds that competent authority may issue permit for transport of cattle for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes.