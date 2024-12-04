BJP, RSS tearing Constitution to shreds: Kharge on Rahul stopped from visiting Sambhal

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of "tearing the Constitution to shreds" by not allowing Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to meet the victims of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Ghazipur border on his way to Sambhal where prohibitory orders are in place.

The opposition party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, returned to Delhi after staying at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for about two hours.

"The BJP-RSS are busy tearing the Constitution to shreds with its divisive agenda. Preventing the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi from visiting the victim families in Sambhal proves this very thing," he said in a post in Hindi on X.