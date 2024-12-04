'Cover-up in making', serious action needed in Adani mega scam, says Congress

The Congress party on Wednesday asserted that the Adani mega scam warrants serious punitive action, including arrests and raids by investigative agencies.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, in a statement, also alleged that a "cover-up is in the making," after reports suggested that Adani entities had applied for a settlement in response to SEBI's show-cause notices.

Ramesh further claimed that any token settlement would reduce Indian institutions to a laughing stock, with their reputation already tarnished by the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "his cronies."