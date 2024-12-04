Delhi, West Bengal govts not implementing central’s women empowerment scheme: Minister Annapurna Devi

NEW DELHI: Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday slammed the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement crucial women's safety measures despite central funding and support.

Highlighting that the central government is focused on women-led development, the minister said that the Delhi government had not paid the staff of One-Stop Centres (OSCs) established under the Nirbhaya Fund to assist women in distress.

"The centre has consistently supported states through initiatives like the Nirbhaya Fund, but it is disappointing to see delays in implementation at the state level," the minister told the media.

The Delhi High Court last month asked the Delhi government's revenue department to take steps to streamline and pay outstanding salaries of the staff working at the OSCs and take action against delinquent officials.

The minister also criticised the West Bengal government for not operationalising Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to expedite cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A total of 123 FTSCs were allotted to West Bengal, which included 20 Special POCSO courts and 103 joint FTSCs to deal with rape and POCSO Act cases.