DRG head constable killed during encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed in an exchange of fire with the outlawed Maoists in Abujhmad region of Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur on Wednesday.

According to the Bastar police, based on specific inputs, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and DRG left on an anti-Maoist search operation along the border area of Sonpur-Kohkameta on Tuesday.

“On Wednesday at around 1 PM, there ensued intermittent gunfights between the joint team of forces and the Maoists in the Abujhmad region. During the fierce gun battle, a head constable Birendra Kumar Sori, 36, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” said a police officer in Bastar.

Sori, a native of Kanker district, joined the Narayanpur district police force in the year 2010 and received an out-of-turn promotion to a rank of a head constable owing to his courage and brave work in operations against the left-wing extremists.

“The search operation and the campaign against the Maoists continues in the area. Further details are awaited,” he added.

Narayanpur is among the seven Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.