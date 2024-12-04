Gujarat leads India in solar rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

As part of its ambitious renewable energy goals, the Union Government aims to achieve 1 crore rooftop solar installations in the residential sector by 2027. To support this, an allocation of Rs 75,021 crore has been made, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure.

To encourage public participation, subsidies have been disbursed to 3.66 lakh applicants so far. These subsidies are typically released within 15 to 21 days, ensuring prompt support for beneficiaries.

The minister highlighted that the concerned ministry is working closely with stakeholders, including the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), distribution companies (DISCOMs), and solar vendors, to address challenges and streamline operations. This collaborative approach aims to ensure the scheme’s success at both local and national levels.

A senior official remarked, “The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aligns with India’s broader goals of transitioning to clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and empowering citizens with affordable and sustainable power. This initiative will not only foster energy independence but also strengthen India’s role in the global push for sustainable development.”

The Government of India approved this initiative on 29 February this year to boost the adoption of solar rooftop systems and enable residential households to generate their electricity.

The scheme is being implemented at the national level by the National Programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) and at the state level by State Implementation Agencies (SIAs), which include Distribution Utilities (DISCOMs) or Power/Energy Departments, depending on the state or union territory.

Under the scheme, households can avail themselves of a subsidy of 60% of the cost for solar rooftop systems with capacities up to 2 kW and 40% for systems between 2 and 3 kW. The subsidy is capped for systems with a maximum capacity of 3 kW.