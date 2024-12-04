Launch of European Space Agency mission aboard ISRO rocket deferred due to technical glitch

CHENNAI: The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, initially slated for launch on Wednesday, has been rescheduled for December 5, due to a technical issue that emerged during final pre-launch preparations.

The mission, which is set to be launched aboard ISRO’s PSLV-XL rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will now lift off at 4:04 pm on Thursday.

According to Josef Aschbacher, Director General, ESA, the delay was triggered by an anomaly detected in the redundant propulsion system of the Coronagraph Spacecraft. This system is part of the satellite's altitude and orbit control subsystem, which ensures that the spacecraft maintains its correct orientation and precise pointing in space. The issue was identified during routine pre-launch checks at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The propulsion system is critical to the spacecraft’s ability to maintain the correct position relative to its companion spacecraft during the mission, as they will fly in formation with millimeter-level accuracy.