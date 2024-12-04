Patience, loyalty to party leadership and strategic acumen pay off for Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, is set to become chief minister -- a position he has held twice before.

The 54-year-old leader, whose career has been marked by a blend of resilience and strategic manoeuvring, is positioned to lead the state for the third time following a decisive showing of the BJP in the November 20 assembly polls, and his election as leader of the state BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

Fadnavis' political journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

From serving as an obscure corporator to becoming the youngest mayor of Nagpur, he has strengthened his status as a prominent leader within his party.

Notably, he is only the second Brahmin to serve as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following the Shiv Sena's Manohar Joshi.