Tripura: Hotels and eateries shut doors on Bangla nationals

“The prevailing situation in Bangladesh is concerning. We treat Bangladeshi citizens, who visit our state for various reasons, as guests. But the behaviour of some Bangladeshi nationals towards minorities in the neighbouring country is despicable,” the statement said.

Earlier, ILS Hospital, a multi-speciality private hospital in Agartala, had announced that it would not treat Bangladeshi patients in protest against atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country. “We respect and support the sentiments of protesters. Taking into consideration the incidents in Bangladesh, we have decided to suspend our services for Bangladeshi patients,” ILS Hospital had stated.

Anti-Bangla sentiment in Assam

Sentiment against Bangladesh is also brewing in Assam, with the Congress staging protest outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati. Protests have also been staged in Nalbari, Chirang, Hojai and Jorhat districts.