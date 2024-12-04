Will Omar government restore public holiday on NC founder Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary?

SRINAGAR: Whether the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government will restore the public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on December 5 remains uncertain. The day marks the birth anniversary of National Conference founder and former J&K Prime Minister and Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, also known as Sher-e-Kashmir.
After abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2019, the public holiday on Sheikh’s birthday was cancelled from 2020 by the Lt Governor administration.
Sheikh Abdullah was born on December 5, 1905, in Soura area of Srinagar.
Till 2019, Sheikh’s birth anniversary was a gazetted holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference whether in power or opposition used to hold functions at Sheikh’s grave at Hazratbal to mark the day. The grand old party used to hold power shows on the day and the Abdullahs (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) used to spell out the party's agenda. Now with NC back in power, the J&K’s grand old party is making calls to restore the holiday.
National Conference general secretary and MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar today called on CM Omar Abdullah to reinstate December 5 as a public holiday.
Urging the government to act promptly, he said respecting Sheikh’s legacy and courage is not just a matter of historical justice but a recognition of the unshakable bond he shares with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Sheikh was a bulwark against the tides of despair, championing the cause of dignity, democratic rights, and social justice for the people. His sacrifices and tireless efforts brought an end to despotic rule and paved the way for a prosperous future," Sagar said.
Not only Sagar, but many other leaders in NC are in favour of restoring the holiday.
With the pressure from party building in favour of holiday, it remains to be seen whether Omar's government would restore the holiday which is only a day away.
The NC enjoys a comfortable majority and it won't be a difficult task for the Omar government to restore the holiday on Sheikh's birth anniversary, a political observer said.
After taking over reins of the UT on October 16, the Omar government has already taken one major policy decision by restoring the November-December exam session in Valley instead of March-April.