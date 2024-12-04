Will Omar government restore public holiday on NC founder Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary?

SRINAGAR: Whether the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government will restore the public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on December 5 remains uncertain. The day marks the birth anniversary of National Conference founder and former J&K Prime Minister and Chief Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, also known as Sher-e-Kashmir.

After abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by the centre on August 5, 2019, the public holiday on Sheikh’s birthday was cancelled from 2020 by the Lt Governor administration.

Sheikh Abdullah was born on December 5, 1905, in Soura area of Srinagar.

Till 2019, Sheikh’s birth anniversary was a gazetted holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference whether in power or opposition used to hold functions at Sheikh’s grave at Hazratbal to mark the day. The grand old party used to hold power shows on the day and the Abdullahs (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) used to spell out the party's agenda. Now with NC back in power, the J&K’s grand old party is making calls to restore the holiday.