1L vacancies in CAPF and Assam Rifles, RS informed

NEW DELHI: Over 1 lakh vacancies exist in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest at 33,730, the government revealed on Wednesday.

According to the data prepared by the home ministry, up to October 30, 2024 the total posted strength of CAPF and Assam Rifles was 9,48,204.

In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai asserted that the government has been taking steps to fill the vacancies expeditiously. He said 71,231 new posts have been created in the CAPF and Assam Rifles in the last five years.