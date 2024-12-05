1L vacancies in CAPF and Assam Rifles, RS informed
NEW DELHI: Over 1 lakh vacancies exist in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest at 33,730, the government revealed on Wednesday.
According to the data prepared by the home ministry, up to October 30, 2024 the total posted strength of CAPF and Assam Rifles was 9,48,204.
In reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai asserted that the government has been taking steps to fill the vacancies expeditiously. He said 71,231 new posts have been created in the CAPF and Assam Rifles in the last five years.
Rai said vacancies in the CAPF and Assam Rifles arise on account of retirements, resignations, promotions, deaths, the raising of a new battalion, and the creation of new posts. Filling the vacant posts is a continuous process, he added.
The data showed that 1,00,204 posts are vacant in CAPF and AR — 33,730 vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force; 31,782 in Central Industrial Security Force; 12,808 in Border Security Force; 9,861 in Indo-Tibetan Border Police; 8,646 in Sashastra Seema Bal and 3,377 in Assam Rifles as on October 30.