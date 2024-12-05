Akhilesh says Sambhal bigger than Adani row, skips INDIA bloc stir

NEW DELHI: Cracks in the Opposition ranks were bared on Wednesday when key INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party (SP) skipped the joint protest over “Adani bribery charges” for the second day in a row. Another ally Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not been attending the bloc’s meeting or protests since the winter session of parliament began on November 25.

An Opposition leader said that Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has been unhappy with the Congress for not being vocal on the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. The SP has also distanced itself from the Adani issue and was focused on Sambhal in both the Houses.