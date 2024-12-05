'Avoid outdated terms': New toolkit guides media on respectful language for people with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The terms "wheelchair bound,” "handicapped parking,” and "retarded” are frequently used in media reporting about people with disabilities. However, these phrases can reinforce negative stereotypes and do not accurately reflect the dignity and potential of the millions of people they describe.

To address this issue, a groundbreaking handbook or toolkit has been introduced specifically for journalists, guiding them on appropriate and respectful language when discussing the disability sector.

This resource aims to promote a more nuanced understanding and portrayal of the 40 to 90 million individuals with disabilities nationwide, ensuring their stories are told with sensitivity and respect.

Calling for inclusive reporting in the media, the handbook launched by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with O.P. Jindal Global University and EXL, aimed to equip journalists with the tools to report on disability with accuracy and to promote the use of empowering language that highlights rights and capabilities, not just challenges.

The toolkit serves as a valuable guide to reporting on disability, emphasizing the importance of highlighting individual abilities rather than focusing on limitations.

For instance, it encourages the media to refer to individuals as a "person who uses a wheelchair" instead of the outdated term "wheelchair-bound," which can imply confinement. Additionally, it suggests the use of the phrase "accessible parking" instead of "handicapped parking," promoting a more positive and inclusive language.

Furthermore, when discussing disabilities, it is preferable to say someone is "living with" or "was diagnosed with" a condition, as this approach fosters a greater sense of respect and understanding.

The handbook provides journalists with guidelines on respectful language, best practices, and strategies for thoughtfully engaging with disability issues, ensuring that this invisibility topic receives accurate representation in the media.

Apart from suggesting appropriate language, it also suggests avoiding labels and stereotypes. It also highlights that condescending euphemisms should be avoided and not portray disability as an illness. It also shares a detailed guide on how to interview persons with disabilities.

It stated that outdated and offensive terms such as “invalid,” “handicapped,” or “retarded” should be avoided; instead, terms like “a person with a learning disability” or “a person with an intellectual disability” should be used.

It said that while describing people as “mute,” the term “unable to speak” should be used instead.

The term “fit” should be used instead of "seizure" when referring to epilepsy incidents unless directly quoting someone, the handbook said.