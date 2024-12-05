'Avoid outdated terms': New toolkit guides media on respectful language for people with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The terms "wheelchair bound,” "handicapped parking,” and "retarded” are frequently used in media reporting about people with disabilities. However, these phrases can reinforce negative stereotypes and do not accurately reflect the dignity and potential of the millions of people they describe.
To address this issue, a groundbreaking handbook or toolkit has been introduced specifically for journalists, guiding them on appropriate and respectful language when discussing the disability sector.
This resource aims to promote a more nuanced understanding and portrayal of the 40 to 90 million individuals with disabilities nationwide, ensuring their stories are told with sensitivity and respect.
Calling for inclusive reporting in the media, the handbook launched by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with O.P. Jindal Global University and EXL, aimed to equip journalists with the tools to report on disability with accuracy and to promote the use of empowering language that highlights rights and capabilities, not just challenges.
The toolkit serves as a valuable guide to reporting on disability, emphasizing the importance of highlighting individual abilities rather than focusing on limitations.
For instance, it encourages the media to refer to individuals as a "person who uses a wheelchair" instead of the outdated term "wheelchair-bound," which can imply confinement. Additionally, it suggests the use of the phrase "accessible parking" instead of "handicapped parking," promoting a more positive and inclusive language.
Furthermore, when discussing disabilities, it is preferable to say someone is "living with" or "was diagnosed with" a condition, as this approach fosters a greater sense of respect and understanding.
The handbook provides journalists with guidelines on respectful language, best practices, and strategies for thoughtfully engaging with disability issues, ensuring that this invisibility topic receives accurate representation in the media.
Apart from suggesting appropriate language, it also suggests avoiding labels and stereotypes. It also highlights that condescending euphemisms should be avoided and not portray disability as an illness. It also shares a detailed guide on how to interview persons with disabilities.
It stated that outdated and offensive terms such as “invalid,” “handicapped,” or “retarded” should be avoided; instead, terms like “a person with a learning disability” or “a person with an intellectual disability” should be used.
It said that while describing people as “mute,” the term “unable to speak” should be used instead.
The term “fit” should be used instead of "seizure" when referring to epilepsy incidents unless directly quoting someone, the handbook said.
Do not use the term “leper” when describing someone with leprosy, as it carries negative connotations and instead of “dwarf,” use “person with dwarfism” where appropriate, it added.
According to Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, "The media toolkit on reporting disability is a step toward fostering inclusivity, sensitivity, and accuracy in how disability is portrayed. This toolkit is not just a guide but a call to action for shaping narratives that empower, inform, and unite."
"I hope this initiative will contribute to building a media landscape where persons with disabilities are portrayed not as victims or heroes but as individuals with equal rights, aspirations, and contributions to make," he said.
According to the handbook, "The language used when referring to people with disabilities has a significant impact, as it shapes perceptions. This language has evolved, and terms once common are no longer acceptable. It is crucial to be aware of and use respectful language when speaking to or about people with disabilities. Disability should not be sensationalised or dramatised. Referring to people with disabilities as "inspirational" may suggest that it is extraordinary for them to lead successful, fulfilling lives."
"Describing people with disabilities as "brave" or as having "overcome" their disability can be patronising and should be avoided," it said and added that terms such as 'survivor' (e.g., brain injury survivor) or 'battle' (e.g., to battle cancer) are often problematic, as not everyone identifies with such terms.
It suggested that journalists should avoid portraying people with disabilities as inherently vulnerable.
"Vulnerability often arises from external circumstances and can affect anyone. While some people with disabilities may be more susceptible to certain crimes, such as gender-based violence, vulnerability varies depending on the individual's situation. When barriers are removed, people with disabilities are not inherently vulnerable," it said.
"Avoid using a person's disability in your reporting unless it is relevant. However, disability should not be ignored. Disability-related issues should be discussed openly and respectfully, emphasising inclusion," it further said.
The term “victim” should not be used, as it implies harm or helplessness.
Citing an example, it said not to use “victim of cerebral palsy” and to avoid phrases like “the man inside the paralysed body” or “she transcended her disability.”
"These phrases are ableist and offensive, as they imply the person's body or mind is separate from their identity. While reporting on disability, remember to emphasise abilities, not limitations," it further said.
"Mainstream media coverage frequently focuses on either portraying individuals with disabilities as heroic simply for living with their condition or as victims of an unjust system. These portrayals are often misleading and contribute to discrimination and prejudice," it further added.