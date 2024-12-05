Chandigarh native elected as national chair of Australia India Business Council

CHANDIGARH: The Australia India Business Council (AIBC), the leading organization dedicated to enhancing trade and investment between Australia and India, appointed Deepak Raj Gupta as the National Chair of the council.

He is a former MLA of the Labor Party in Australia.

Deepak-Raj Gupta has been appointed as National Chair and Amritha Zacharia as National Vice Chair, each serving a two-year term.

An alumnus of DAV College in Sector 10 of Chandigarh, Deepak did his schooling at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 in 1983 and went to Australia in 1989 where he was involved in several community initiatives.

He had earlier remained as the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) and was also a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors.