Chandigarh native elected as national chair of Australia India Business Council

CHANDIGARH: The Australia India Business Council (AIBC), the leading organization dedicated to enhancing trade and investment between Australia and India, appointed Deepak Raj Gupta as the National Chair of the council.
He is a former MLA of the Labor Party in Australia.
Deepak-Raj Gupta has been appointed as National Chair and Amritha Zacharia as National Vice Chair, each serving a two-year term.
An alumnus of DAV College in Sector 10 of Chandigarh, Deepak did his schooling at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 in 1983 and went to Australia in 1989 where he was involved in several community initiatives.
He had earlier remained as the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) and was also a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors.
In October 2015, Gupta was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award and Business Awards in Sydney in recognition of his work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding.
He had been earlier elected as the MLA from Gungahlin constituency.
"Over the years of active involvement with AIBC, I have witnessed its evolution into a trusted platform for fostering meaningful connections and creating mutual opportunities," said Gupta.
"Together, we will ensure that AIBC continues to thrive as a cornerstone for our members— enabling collaboration, driving growth, and unlocking new opportunities," he added.
He expressed his commitment to work closely with the members, amplifying their voices and forging impactful partnerships to strengthen the Australia-India relationship.
Zachariah said that her focus us to enable AIBC to deliver high impact opportunities for members—from small businesses to large enterprises—through purposeful partnerships and actionable innovation.
"With a clear emphasis on measurable outcomes and commercial growth, I aim to bring fresh perspectives, foster deep engagement, and build a dynamic platform that empowers our members to play a pivotal role in advancing the Australia-India business relationship," she said.
Established in 1986 by the governments of Australia and India, AIBC has been instrumental in fostering bilateral relations through its chapters across six Australian state capitals and its presence in India.