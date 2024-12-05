Cricketers, schoolteachers invested in Ponzi scheme: Gujarat CID

AHMEDABAD: Five to six cricketers and several schoolteachers have invested in a fraudulent scheme floated by a Sabarkantha district resident who is currently absconding, a Gujarat CID official said citing a probe into the 'Ponzi scam'.

The investment by the cricketers, whose names have not been disclosed by the police, ranged up to Rs 2 crore.

A Ponzi scheme is a type of fraudulent financial plan where investors are promised substantial returns in short-term. Under such a scheme, the operator pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors.

Till now, three FIRs have been registered by the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department against the Ponzi scam main accused, Bhupendrasinh Zala, resident of Himatnagar taluka in Sabarkantha district, Additional Director General of Police, CID Crime and Railways, Rajkumar Pandian told reporters on Wednesday.

"Around five to six cricketers, including from Gujarat and some other states, had invested in Zala's Ponzi scheme. Their investment varies from a couple of lakhs to Rs 2 crore. Many a times, scamsters convince celebrities to invest in their schemes to establish their credibility among the masses," the official said.

Declining to give names of these cricketers, Pandian said they will be called for questioning to find out the reasons for investing in a fraudulent scheme.

"We haven't come across any other celebrities who have invested in this plan, besides cricket players. Our investigation also revealed that many schoolteachers from Gujarat had invested in the Ponzi scheme," the official informed.