Don’t privatise Railways, Opposition urges government

NEW DELHI: The Opposition members on Wednesday said the Centre should not privatise Indian Railways as it will hurt the interest of poor people. They also demanded that concession for senior citizens be restored.

Participating in the debate on the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran urged the government to consider the proposals to revise the age ceiling for senior citizens as that existed in the pre-Covid period, and restore old stoppages.

Remarking that the Bill delegates all powers to the Union government, Premachandran sought what the qualifications and prerogatives for the appointment of Railway Board members would be. He also held that several committees of the Railways have argued about granting them more fiscal autonomy and power.