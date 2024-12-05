EAM: Border peace crucial for India-China relations

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control is a pre-requisite in advancing India-China bilateral ties and the two sides will be discussing de-escalation and effective management of activities in these areas in the coming days.

Making a statement on India-China relations in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said the government’s next priority will be de-escalation, which will address the massing of troops along the LAC with associated accompaniments. He pointed that full disengagement in eastern Ladakh had been achieved through a step-by-step process, culminating in Depsang and Demchok.

Jaishankar said India remains clear that three key principles must be observed in all circumstances. “One: both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC, two: neither side should attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo, and three: agreements and understandings reached in the past must be fully abided by in their entirety.”