Expansion of Hemant Soren cabinet: 11 MLAs becomes ministers

RANCHI: After six days of taking oath, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expanded his Cabinet by inducting 11 ministers on Thursday. The new inductees included four from the Congress, six from the JMM and one from the RJD.

JMM and Congress have dropped 50 per cent of its old ministers, giving chance to the new faces.

Senior Congress leader Radha Krishna Kishore along with 10 ministers were administered the oath of office by Governor Santosh Gangwar at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Other MLAs from the Congress quota sworn in include Deepika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey and Dr Irfan Ansari. The six MLAs from the JMM quota included Deepak Birua, Chamra Linda, Ramdas Soren, Hafizul Hassan, Yogendra Prasad and Sudivya Kumar Sonu. Sanjay Yadav will represent the RJD in the Hemant Soren cabinet.

With the induction of 11 ministers, cabinet formation in Jharkhand was completed after the return of Hemant Soren, who heads the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

In the new government, a maximum of 4 MLAs has been made ministers from Santhal Pargana region. JMM and Congress have given two ministerial posts each from the region.