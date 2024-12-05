Centre committed to sustainable agriculture by promoting efficient fertilizer usage: Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: The union government has been advocating efficient usage of fertilizer to minimize environmental impact amid demand from the fertilizers' industry body to fix the price of fertilizers based on its nutritional values.

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ms. Anupriya Patel reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainability in agriculture. She also emphasised that use of technological innovation is essential for long-term productivity.

“The government has been working to make agriculture sustainable by promoting efficient fertilizer usage and advanced technologies for improving agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact,” said Patel.

The Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, J P Nadda also emphasised the long-term sustainability of agriculture and international collaboration with global suppliers.

Blaming farmers for using indiscriminate fertilizers in the field without considering the nature of the soil, the industry body Fertilizers Association of India (FAI) chairman N. Suresh Krishnan demanded fixing the prices of non-urea fertilizers based on their nutritional value.