HC: Plant trees to get rid of criminal contempt case

BHOPAL: While accepting an unconditional apology in a criminal contempt case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered the respondent concerned to plant 50 trees of indigenous species in Morena district.

The division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vinay Saraf passed the aforesaid order on Monday, on a suo moto criminal contempt petition against R Sahu.

“The respondent has contended that he studied only up to Class X. He submits that he has limited knowledge of legal procedure, unfamiliar with the decorum and requirement of court proceeding. He has expressed regret and remorse at his conduct and furnished unconditional apology and undertakes to be careful in future. He has also volunteered to undertake social service,” the bench said.