'Hindu Housing Society' protests after house sold to Muslim buyer in UP's Moradabad

Protests broke out in the posh TDI society in Moradabad, allegedly over a house being sold to a Muslim doctor by a resident.
According to a PTI report, slogans were raised by the members of the housing society after they came to know that one Dr Ashok Bajaj had sold his house to Dr Ikra Chaudhary.
Residents mounted a demonstration at the colony gate holding banners 'Dr Ashok Bajaj Apna Makan Wapas lo' (take your house back).
Both, the buyer and the seller, were not available for comments.
"This is a Hindu society, where over 400 Hindu families live. We don't want anyone from the other communities to reside here," a protester said to news agency PTI, adding that the house is near a temple.
TDI City Society chairman Amit Verma also joined the protesters.
One of the residents feared the ownership may change the nature of the colony.
"We fear that there will be a disturbance in the demographic structure of the society and unwanted changes might occur if other communities start to settle there and Hindus start to leave," the person said.
Another resident stated, as reported by Times of India, that they had no enmity with any community but did not want the system to change. She emphasized that their house had been their home for over 15 years and expressed the importance of registering the property in the name of a Hindu again. Pallavi warned that if this did not happen, Hindus might begin leaving, which could lead to significant changes.
District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said the society members have filed a complaint, raising objection over selling of the house, reported PTI.
"We are talking to concerned parties and trying for a unanimous, amicable solution to it," he said.
The incident follows a recent communal dispute in Uttar Pradesh, sparked by a court-mandated survey of a mosque in Sambhal.
On November 24, violence broke out in Sambhal during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes left four people dead and several others, including police personnel and locals, injured.
The ASI survey was initiated after a petition in a local court claimed that the mosque was originally constructed on the site of a Harihar temple.
(With inputs from PTI)