'Hindu Housing Society' protests after house sold to Muslim buyer in UP's Moradabad

Protests broke out in the posh TDI society in Moradabad, allegedly over a house being sold to a Muslim doctor by a resident.

According to a PTI report, slogans were raised by the members of the housing society after they came to know that one Dr Ashok Bajaj had sold his house to Dr Ikra Chaudhary.

Residents mounted a demonstration at the colony gate holding banners 'Dr Ashok Bajaj Apna Makan Wapas lo' (take your house back).

Both, the buyer and the seller, were not available for comments.