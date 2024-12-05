Indian, Pakistani Coast Guards jointly rescue 12 Indian fishermen in North Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI: The Coast Guards of India and Pakistan joined hands to save the lives of 12 Indian fishermen who were left adrift after their vessel sank in the sea. Pakistan also deployed its air assets.

The crew members of the sunken Indian mechanized sailing vessel (MSV) Al Piranpir were rescued from the North Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said in a statement on Thursday.

Al Piranpir had departed from Porbandar and was en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran. It reportedly sank in the early hours of December 4 due to rough seas and flooding.

“This humanitarian search and rescue mission was marked by close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA), with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation.” the ICG added.

The 12 crew members, who had abandoned their vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy, were located and rescued approximately 270 km west of Dwarka, within Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region. The search for survivors was supported by a Pakistan MSA aircraft and the merchant ship MV Cosco Glory.