‘Nehru took up Herculean task of lifting India from dirt left behind by British’

Speaking at the event, Manoj Jha said that Nehru represents the idea of India and hope for the country. “You can’t finish Nehru. The day you completely demolish Nehru, we won’t have any hope. And living without hope is very difficult,” he said.

“Nehru is not the copyright of the Indian National Congress. He is the heritage of India. Nehru is our monument. And that monument, and the ideas behind it, have to be preserved,” he said.

Patnaik said that revival of a Nehruvian kind of thinking is the need of the hour. “We are witnessing the emergence of fascism as an international phenomenon. It becomes the crisis of neoliberalism, which cannot be overcome within neoliberalism itself. You have to have a revival of a Nehruvian kind of thinking,” he said.