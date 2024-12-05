Opposition tears into CM Mann, says attack on Badal a conspiracy

CHANDIGARH: Opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple and alleged that law and order has broken down in Punjab. They questioned security lapses in the temple and demanded a high court-monitored probe.

A man, identified as Narayan Singh Chaura, opened fire at Badal while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ but missed the target as he was overpowered.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the murderous attack was aimed at finishing the moderate Akali leadership and spoiling the peace in the border state by creating a communal divide. “We demand a high court-monitored probe into the incident to unmask the conspiracy behind it,” he said.